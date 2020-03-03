NATIONALTRENDING

Biden Propelled By Wins in Southern, Midwestern States on Super Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a primary election night campaign rally Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Former Vice President Joe Biden is propelling to the front of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination with a string of wins on Super Tuesday. Biden has scored wins in seven states including Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Minnesota.

NBC News exit polls show that Biden’s wins in the South have been fueled in large part by support from African American voters. Biden was favored by 47-percent of Super Tuesday voters who said they picked a candidate in the last few days.

