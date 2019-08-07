Biden Says Trump Is ‘fueling a literal carnage’

(AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden says President Donald Trump is “fueling a literal carnage” in America with his incendiary rhetoric and racist attacks.

The Democratic presidential front-runner says in Iowa that Trump is incapable of offering the moral leadership that has defined the presidency over the course of history. He says voters “cannot let this man be re-elected president of the United States of America.”

Biden’s remarks come as Trump visits Texas and Ohio in the wake of two mass killings over the weekend. Biden says Trump’s “low energy” repudiation of the white supremacy connected to the El Paso massacre is not credible given the president’s attacks on immigrants and people of color.