Biden Signs Papers To Formally Enter New Hampshire Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is officially registered in the New Hampshire primary. Biden became the latest presidential candidate to file paperwork for the first-in-the-nation primary, which happens on February 11th. Biden remains at-or-near the top of many national polls among Democratic hopefuls.

However, his campaign is lagging far behind some of the other candidates in fundraising. Biden was asked about the possible candidacy of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He called Bloomberg a solid guy and said he has no problem with Bloomberg getting in.