Biden Slams Trump On Iran Policy, Says He Hurt US Interests

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally in the gymnasium of Sparks High School in Sparks, Nev., Friday night, Jan. 10, 2020, as he kicked off a two-day campaign swing in the early caucus state. He blamed President Donald Trump for the instability in the Middle East and touted his own foreign policy experience as a key reason he's the best Democrat to unseat him in November. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)