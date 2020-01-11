NATIONAL

Biden Slams Trump On Iran Policy, Says He Hurt US Interests

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally in the gymnasium of Sparks High School in Sparks, Nev., Friday night, Jan. 10, 2020, as he kicked off a two-day campaign swing in the early caucus state. He blamed President Donald Trump for the instability in the Middle East and touted his own foreign policy experience as a key reason he's the best Democrat to unseat him in November. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

Former Vice President Joe Biden is blaming President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from a nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018 for the current instability in the Middle East. Biden used a rally in northern Nevada Friday night to tout his own foreign policy experience as a key reason he’s the Democrat with the best chance to unseat Trump in November. Biden says everything that has happened in Iran and Iraq recently was brought on by Trump “walking away” from a nuclear deal that enjoyed international support. He says Trump’s “America first” mantra has pushed away U.S. allies and “made America last.”

