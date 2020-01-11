Biden Slams Trump On Iran Policy, Says He Hurt US Interests

Former Vice President Joe Biden is blaming President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from a nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018 for the current instability in the Middle East. Biden used a rally in northern Nevada Friday night to tout his own foreign policy experience as a key reason he’s the Democrat with the best chance to unseat Trump in November. Biden says everything that has happened in Iran and Iraq recently was brought on by Trump “walking away” from a nuclear deal that enjoyed international support. He says Trump’s “America first” mantra has pushed away U.S. allies and “made America last.”
