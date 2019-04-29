Biden Tabs Battleground Pennsylvania For 1st Campaign Speech

FILE- In this March 6, 2018 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally in Collier, Pa. Biden is picking Pennsylvania for the site of his first stump speech of the presidential campaign, sending a clear signal that he intends to own what may be the race’s hardest-fought battleground of 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(AP) By picking Pennsylvania for his first campaign speech of the presidential race, Joe Biden is signaling he hopes to own what may be the 2020 election’s toughest battleground.

Planting a flag in Pennsylvania makes sense for the longtime former senator from Delaware: He was born in Pennsylvania, has numerous ties to it and is using his deep inroads with influential state party figures to his advantage in the primary.

For Democrats it’s a late primary state that may have little value in the nomination. But Donald Trump’s campaign is already mapping out a strategy to win Pennsylvania a second time, and the Republican won’t easily cede a state that forms the core of his likeliest path back to 270 electoral votes.

Biden’s planned speech to an organized labor crowd Monday in Pittsburgh comes days after he announced his candidacy and promptly went to a fundraiser in Philadelphia organized by the area’s prominent Democrats.