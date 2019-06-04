NATIONAL

Biden Unveils Climate Policy Proposal

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Berlin, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Democratic 2020 hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden is out with his climate change plan. The “Biden Plan for a Clean Energy Revolution and Environmental Justice” lays a path to investing five-trillion-dollars over ten years to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and a 100-percent clean energy economy by 2050.

The Biden campaign says the money will come from removing tax cuts enacted by the Trump Administration as well as state funding and private contributions. In a video released today, Biden says he would immediately rejoin the Paris climate accord and encourage other nations to accelerate the worldwide effort.

