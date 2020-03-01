Biden Warmly Welcomed In Selma As Dems Court Black Voters

(AP) – Joe Biden received a warm reception Sunday in Selma, Alabama, as he and other Democratic presidential hopefuls appealed for black support in the town where demonstrators were beaten in 1965 for marching for the right to vote.

Events marking the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” come two days before Alabama Democrats join voters in more than a dozen states in the Super Tuesday cluster of primary elections.

Biden told parishioners at morning worship services at historic Brown Chapel AME Church that the country has moved the wrong way under President Donald Trump.