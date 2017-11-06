Home NATIONAL Biden’s Niece Pleads Guilty in $110K Credit-Account Theft
(AP) – A niece of former Vice President Joe Biden has pleaded guilty in a $110,000 credit-account theft at a New York City drugstore.

Caroline Biden admitted Friday to grand larceny and petty larceny, with an agreement to get two years’ probation if she repays the money, does 10 days of community service and avoids re-arrest for a year.

Her lawyer, Ira London, declined to comment Saturday.

A complaint says the 29-year-old Biden used a borrowed credit card to open a customer account at the Manhattan shop without the cardholder’s OK then racked up the tab over a year.

In 2013, she was charged with hitting a New York police officer amid a rent dispute with her roommate. She got treatment for anger problems, and the resisting-arrest case was dismissed.

