Biden’s Poor Showing In Iowa Shakes Establishment Support

(AP) – Joe Biden’s third presidential bid is entering a critical stretch after a disappointing finish in the Iowa caucuses. It sent the former vice president on to New Hampshire with a skittish donor base, low cash reserves and the looming threat of billionaire rival Michael Bloomberg and his unlimited personal wealth.

Biden acknowledged Wednesday that his campaign “took a gut punch in Iowa.” But he said it wasn’t the first time in his life he’s been “knocked down.” Incomplete returns in Iowa show him in fourth place, well behind the top moderate candidate, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and barely ahead of fifth-place Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.