A whole lot of cocaine will not be getting to its intended destination. Border Patrol agents at the Sarita checkpoint stopped a commercial passenger bus Thursday after a drug-sniffing dog began barking.

Agents ordered the passengers off, they then boarded the bus, followed the dog to the bathroom, where they pulled out 15 bundles of cocaine hidden inside the toilet. The street value of the cocaine came to almost 1-and-a-half million dollars. Agents made no arrests.