Big Spending Bill Wins Senate OK, Has Victories All Around

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, left, talks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) The Senate has passed a $1.4 trillion government spending package in what amounted to a last, bipartisan burst of legislating before the end-of-the-year holidays. The Senate cleared the two-bill package in a set of votes Thursday and sent it to President Donald Trump in time to forestall a possible government shutdown this weekend. The White House says Trump will sign it before Friday’s midnight deadline. The legislation gives Trump a victory on his U.S.-Mexico border fence but also gives Democrats long-sought domestic spending increases and a repeal of Obama-era taxes on high-cost health insurance plans.

