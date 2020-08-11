Big Ten Pulls Plug On Fall Football Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The Big Ten won’t play football this fall because of concerns about
COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports’ power conferences
to yield to the pandemic.
The Big Ten’s announcement comes six days after the conference that
includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska
and Penn State had released a revised conference-only football
schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with
potential COVID-19 disruptions.
Instead, all fall sports in the Big Ten have been called off and a
spring season will be explored.