Big Ten Pulls Plug On Fall Football Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The Big Ten won’t play football this fall because of concerns about

COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports’ power conferences

to yield to the pandemic.

The Big Ten’s announcement comes six days after the conference that

includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska

and Penn State had released a revised conference-only football

schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with

potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Instead, all fall sports in the Big Ten have been called off and a

spring season will be explored.