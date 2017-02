A man riding his bike was struck by a car and killed in Los Fresnos over the weekend. The bicyclist was on State Highway 100 near the rodeo grounds at around 8 o’clock Friday night when he was hit from behind by a woman driving a Jeep. The victim was 62-year-old Aroldo Elia Fuentes Ramirez. The driver stayed at the scene and called police and is not expected to be charged.