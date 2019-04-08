Bill Aims To Add Felony Arrest Samples To Texas DNA Database

(AP) – Texas lawmakers are considering whether to expand DNA laws and allow samples to be taken from more defendants in criminal investigations. Existing Texas law only mandates DNA to be collected from people charged for specific felony offenses. It was the first DNA collection law in the country. The proposal would expand DNA collection practices to require that swabs be taken from more felony offenders.

The Austin American-Statesman reports state Rep. Reggie Smith filed the proposed measure Wednesday. The plan would also require for DNA samples to be taken at the time of arrest, in an effort to help law officers solve more cases.

Rep. Tony Tinderholt, who sits on the public safety committee, says he was worried about what would happen to DNA samples if a suspect was later ruled not guilty.