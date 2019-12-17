Bill Aims To Prevent Repeat Of Hawaii False Missile Alert

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials work at the department's command center in Honolulu. A defense bill expected to be passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, includes a provision taking away the authority and responsibility for notifying residents of incoming missiles from local emergency managers. Instead it gives that job to the U.S. government. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz authored the measure after officials in his home state of Hawaii mistakenly sent cellphone and broadcast alerts to the public warning of a ballistic missile attack in 2018. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
The U.S. Senate is expected to pass legislation to prevent the kind of false missile alert that triggered panic in Hawaii nearly two years ago. A bill up for a vote Tuesday includes a provision that would take away local governments’ authority to issue missile alerts. It gives that job to the U.S. government instead. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii wrote the measure. He says local officials aren’t the ones to know whether the country is at war. He says the authorities who know should be the ones to inform the public. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill.
