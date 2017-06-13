Bill Cosby Jury To Hear More Of His Deposition Testimony

(AP) – The jury in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial will start its second day of deliberations by hearing more of Cosby’s testimony in the accuser’s related lawsuit.

Jurors will reconvene Tuesday morning after deliberating for four hours Monday night.

The case has sparked debate over celebrity, race, power and gender. But the brisk story laid out by prosecutors has focused mostly on what happened one night in 2004 at Cosby’s suburban Philadelphia home.

Andrea Constand says she was drugged and molested. Cosby says they enjoyed a mutual “petting” session.

Constand chose to return to court for closing arguments Monday after giving more than seven hours of testimony. Cosby did not take the stand.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.