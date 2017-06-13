Home NATIONAL Bill Cosby Jury To Hear More Of His Deposition Testimony
Bill Cosby Jury To Hear More Of His Deposition Testimony
NATIONAL
0

Bill Cosby Jury To Hear More Of His Deposition Testimony

0
0
BillCosbyTrial
now viewing

Bill Cosby Jury To Hear More Of His Deposition Testimony

1024×1024
now playing

Mattis Blames Congress For Poor State Of US Combat Readiness

920×920
now playing

What's Next In The Legal Fight Over The Travel Ban

federicamogherini-audierepe-sursaparlamentuleuropean
now playing

Former NBA Player Dennis Rodman Arrives In North Korea

ea7941ad12c845e3bc81cf55b1e328cf-780×520
now playing

Sessions To Face Sharp Questions On Russia Contacts

ice raids
now playing

Advocates Fear For Iraqis Detained By ICE

cotton field
now playing

Edinburg Farming Entity Wins First Cotton Bale Contest

city of san benito
now playing

13 Years Later, San Benito Still Trying To Recover Stolen Funds

BATTLESHIP TEXAS-1
now playing

Battleship Texas Closed, Tilting As Crews Work To Plug Leaks

Donald Trump
now playing

Another US Appeals Court Keeps Trump's Travel Ban Blocked

Jack William Morgan and Samuel Brown
now playing

Police Video Shows Rescue Of Kidnap Victim Bound By Chains; See Video

(AP) – The jury in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial will start its second day of deliberations by hearing more of Cosby’s testimony in the accuser’s related lawsuit.
Jurors will reconvene Tuesday morning after deliberating for four hours Monday night.
The case has sparked debate over celebrity, race, power and gender. But the brisk story laid out by prosecutors has focused mostly on what happened one night in 2004 at Cosby’s suburban Philadelphia home.
Andrea Constand says she was drugged and molested. Cosby says they enjoyed a mutual “petting” session.
Constand chose to return to court for closing arguments Monday after giving more than seven hours of testimony. Cosby did not take the stand.
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

 

Related posts:

  1. Russian Lawmaker Scoffs At Comey Testimony
  2. What’s Next In The Legal Fight Over The Travel Ban
  3. Sessions Wants His Testimony Open To Public
  4. Comey Testimony Watched By An Estimated 19.5 Million Viewers
Related Posts
1024×1024

Mattis Blames Congress For Poor State Of US Combat Readiness

Zack Cantu 0
920×920

What’s Next In The Legal Fight Over The Travel Ban

Zack Cantu 0
ea7941ad12c845e3bc81cf55b1e328cf-780×520

Sessions To Face Sharp Questions On Russia Contacts

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video