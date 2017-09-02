Home NATIONAL Bill To Cut Planned Parenthood Funding Advances In Virginia
Bill To Cut Planned Parenthood Funding Advances In Virginia
Bill To Cut Planned Parenthood Funding Advances In Virginia

Bill To Cut Planned Parenthood Funding Advances In Virginia

(AP) – A bill to cut off funding for Planned Parenthood clinics in Virginia is advancing in the state General Assembly, despite facing a likely veto from the governor.  A Senate committee voted Thursday to send the bill to the full chamber. It has already passed the House of Delegates.

The bill would cut off federal Title X funding for abortion providers and redirect it to other health clinics. Its Republican sponsor says the measure is meant to prioritize organizations that provide the “most comprehensive” services.  Planned Parenthood performs abortions as well as other services such as cancer screenings. Opponents say the bill will limit women’s access to health care.  Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe vetoed the measure last year and almost certainly would do so again.

