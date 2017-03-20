Home TEXAS Billboard Ad By Satanic Temple Takes Aim At Texas School
Billboard Ad By Satanic Temple Takes Aim At Texas School
Billboard Ad By Satanic Temple Takes Aim At Texas School

Billboard Ad By Satanic Temple Takes Aim At Texas School

(AP) – A group called The Satanic Temple has put up a billboard in North Texas that criticizes the use of corporal punishment in schools.  The Massachusetts-based group placed the billboard ad in Springtown, a community northwest of Fort Worth where a male assistant principal in 2012 spanked two female high school students.  The incident prompted the school board to alter its policy. Corporal punishment is still allowed but a parent or guardian must approve its use.

Superintendent Michael Kelley tells the Fort Worth Star-Telegram the timing of the billboard is “very odd” because administrators have opted not to use the punishment.  The billboard says, “Never be hit in school again.”  The Satanic Temple says its members don’t worship Satan. Instead, they oppose “arbitrary authority,” supernatural beliefs and superstitions.

