Billionaires, Companies Power Trump’s Record Inaugural Haul

(AP) – Billionaires and corporations helped President Donald Trump raise $107 million for his inaugural festivities. That’s according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission show. The total is nearly double the record set by President Barack Obama eight years ago.

After giving $5 million, Las Vegas gaming billionaire Sheldon Adelson and his wife had prime seats for Trump’s swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20. And they gained access to a private lunch with the new president and lawmakers at the Capitol. Two other casino moguls also gave generously. Health care, energy and beverage companies were among the many businesses giving $250,000 or more.