Home NATIONAL Billionaires, Companies Power Trump’s Record Inaugural Haul
Billionaires, Companies Power Trump’s Record Inaugural Haul
NATIONAL
0

Billionaires, Companies Power Trump’s Record Inaugural Haul

0
0
PRESIDENTIAL IGNAUGURATION
now viewing

Billionaires, Companies Power Trump’s Record Inaugural Haul

border wall
now playing

Civil Rights Group Launches Campaign To Protect Border Landowners From The Border Wall

TUCKER CARLSON
now playing

Tucker Carlson To Fill Bill O'Reilly's Slot

DEPORTATION IMMIGRATION
now playing

Mexican Woman With 4 US-Born Children Is Deported

ANN COULTER
now playing

UC Berkeley Calls Off Ann Coulter Talk For Security Reasons

gavel
now playing

Bond Granted For Suspended San Juan Cop

Sheila Abdus-Salaam
now playing

Police Look To Uncover Judge's Movements Before Death

Pedro Hernandez
now playing

Man Gets 25 Years In 1979 Case Of Missing Boy Etan Patz

EUSTON STATION FIRE BRITAIN
now playing

London Commuters Face Chaos After Fire Closes Euston Station

WORLDS OLDEST WOMAN SON DIES AT 97
now playing

Son Of World's Oldest Woman Dies At 97 At Home In Jamaica

SUBMARINE
now playing

US Navy Redesigning Its Submarines To Accommodate Women

(AP) – Billionaires and corporations helped President Donald Trump raise $107 million for his inaugural festivities. That’s according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission show.  The total is nearly double the record set by President Barack Obama eight years ago.

After giving $5 million, Las Vegas gaming billionaire Sheldon Adelson and his wife had prime seats for Trump’s swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20. And they gained access to a private lunch with the new president and lawmakers at the Capitol.  Two other casino moguls also gave generously.  Health care, energy and beverage companies were among the many businesses giving $250,000 or more.

Related posts:

  1. EPA Seeks To Scuttle Cleanup Of Coal Power Plant Pollution
  2. Viewership Of ‘O’Reilly Factor’ Drops Without Bill O’Reilly
  3. Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized In Houston
Related Posts
TUCKER CARLSON

Tucker Carlson To Fill Bill O’Reilly’s Slot

jsalinas 0
DEPORTATION IMMIGRATION

Mexican Woman With 4 US-Born Children Is Deported

jsalinas 0
ANN COULTER

UC Berkeley Calls Off Ann Coulter Talk For Security Reasons

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video