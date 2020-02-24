Biometric Technology Now In Place At Brownsville Ports Of Entry

Pedestrians will be getting their picture taken at more ports of entry in the Rio Grande Valley. Customs and Border Protection put its facial recognition technology into place Monday at pedestrian border crossings in Brownsville.

The biometric facial comparisons are meant to enhance the CBP’s ability to identify travelers in an effort to catch imposters. The agency says photos of foreign nationals will be sent to and stored with the Department of Homeland Security.

The Progreso port of entry was the first in the Valley to get the technology earlier this month. It is also in place at nine other locations across the Southwest border.