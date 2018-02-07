Birthday Girl Dies After Stabbing Attack

(AP) – A man charged with stabbing and killing one child and wounding several others and adults at a Boise apartment complex says he wants to represent himself in court. An Ada County Judge ordered that Timmy Kinner, 30, be appointed a public defender anyway.

Kinner is charged with first-degree murder and several felonies including injury to a child and aggravated battery in connection with the attack which targeted a 3-year-old girl’s birthday party. He is being held without bond. The 3-year-old girl died of her injuries.