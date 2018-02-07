Home NATIONAL Birthday Girl Dies After Stabbing Attack
Birthday Girl Dies After Stabbing Attack
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Birthday Girl Dies After Stabbing Attack

0
0
Mass Stabbing Idaho
now viewing

Birthday Girl Dies After Stabbing Attack

fire investigation
now playing

McAllen Hotel Fire Inures One

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and Chancellor Angela Merkel
now playing

German Interior Minister In Talks With Merkel

COFFEE
now playing

Fresh Grounds For Coffee: Study Shows It May Boost Longevity

Mexico Elections
now playing

UN Chief Congratulates Mexico On Its Election

SHOOTING
now playing

Boy Shot In Drive-By

DONALD TRUMP IMMIGRATION FAMILY BORDER WALL
now playing

Immigration Protests Sweep State Capitol

Andrés Manuel López Obrador
now playing

Socialist Andrés Manuel López Obrador Wins Mexico Presidential Election

Pres-Trump-News-Conference
now playing

Trump Tweet Defends ICE

immigrants at respite center Catholic church
now playing

Rio Grande Valley Church Helps Asylum Seeking Immigrants

PRISON JAIL
now playing

40-Year Sentence For Donna Man Responsible For Amber Alert

(AP) – A man charged with stabbing and killing one child and wounding several others and adults at a Boise apartment complex says he wants to represent himself in court.  An Ada County Judge ordered that Timmy Kinner, 30, be appointed a public defender anyway.

Kinner is charged with first-degree murder and several felonies including injury to a child and aggravated battery in connection with the attack which targeted a 3-year-old girl’s birthday party. He is being held without bond.   The 3-year-old girl died of her injuries.

Related posts:

  1. Motive Unclear In Birthday Party Stabbing Attack
  2. Baby Girl #POTW May 7
Related Posts
fire investigation

McAllen Hotel Fire Inures One

jsalinas 0
COFFEE

Fresh Grounds For Coffee: Study Shows It May Boost Longevity

jsalinas 0
Pres-Trump-News-Conference

Trump Tweet Defends ICE

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video