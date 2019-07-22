BISD Employees Among The Victims Of Deadly Wreck Near Victoria

Brownsville school district officials are confirming that several of the victims of a deadly crash near Victoria were district employees and their children – all of whom had been BISD students at one time.

All were in a passenger van heading north on Highway 59 Saturday morning when the van struck the back of a northbound semi-trailer, veered out of control, swerved across the median, and slammed head-on into an oncoming pickup truck. Five of the victims were dead at the scene and five others were seriously injured. A friend of the two families says they were driving to Galveston to go on a cruise.

The victims who were killed have been identified as 42-year-old Nora Chavez, 45-year-old Oscar Chavez, 47-year-old Adrian Rodriguez, 13-year-old Camila Rodriguez, and 6-year-old Sebastian Rodriguez. Survivors are identified as 38-year-old Edna Hernandez – the sister of Nora Chavez, along with 21-year-old Oscar Chavez, 19-year-old Andres Chavez, 17-year-old Andrea Chavez, and 13-year-old Edna Rodriguez. Nora Chavez and Edna Hernandez were both Brownsville school teachers.