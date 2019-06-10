Bishop Blesses McAllen Respite Center’s New Location

The new location of the respite center in McAllen is officially blessed. In a ceremony Sunday, Auxiliary Bishop Mario Avilés pronounced the blessing over the location on South 15th Street.

The current facility at Hackberry Avenue will be relocated in its entirety to the new site this week which is closer to the bus station. Since Sister Norma Pimentel first opened up a parish hall five years ago to help immigrant families, the Humanitarian Respite Center has provided assistance to more than 150-thousand-people.