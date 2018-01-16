Home WORLD Bitcoin Prices Fall As South Korea Says Ban Still An Option
Bitcoin Prices Fall As South Korea Says Ban Still An Option
WORLD
0

Bitcoin Prices Fall As South Korea Says Ban Still An Option

0
0
Utah Software Engineer Mints Physical Bitcoins
now viewing

Bitcoin Prices Fall As South Korea Says Ban Still An Option

Doctor-Sexual Assault
now playing

Gymnast Describes Ex-Doctor Abuse When She Was 9

Shackled Children
now playing

Mother Of Captive Kids 'perplexed' By Deputies

Lindsey Graham GEN SMALL
now playing

Graham Blames Trump's Staff For Scuttling Deal

school closings and delays
now playing

School Closures and Delays

iah-aerial-tower-001-1603.jpg__720x360_q85_crop_subsampling-2_upscale
now playing

Texas Airports Scrap 100s Of Flights As Icy Temperatures Hit

BREXIT
now playing

EU Chief Urges Britain To Change Its Mind Over Brexit

vote
now playing

Early Voting For McAllen District 1 Special Election Ends Today

WireAP_50a136ebd677492a8d4a6cf004cbccc5_12x5_992
now playing

Pope Francis Under Pressure To Confront Sex Abuse In Chile

North_Korea_Sanctions_43150.jpg-ff494_c0-0-5013-2922_s885x516
now playing

North Korea Scoffs At Trump's 'Nuclear Button' Tweet

5a5d91eb59557.image
now playing

US Allies From Korean War Meet On North Korean Nuke Threat

(AP) – Prices of bitcoin and other digital currencies have skidded after South Korea’s top financial policymaker said a crackdown on trading of crypto currencies was still possible.

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said Tuesday in an interview with local radio station TBS that banning trading in digital currencies was “a live option.” He said the decision was subject to a thorough government review.

Bitcoin was trading at $13,209.25, down 2.8 percent from the day before as of 7:13 a.m. GMT, according to Coindesk, after falling earlier by as much as 7 percent.

Last week, the justice minister’s remark that the country will ban bitcoin and other digital currencies triggered big sell-offs and a public outcry. The presidential office then said that no final decision had been made.

Related posts:

  1. US Allies From Korean War Meet On North Korean Nuke Threat
  2. North Korea To Send Orchestra To South Korea
  3. North Korea Scoffs At Trump’s ‘Nuclear Button’ Tweet
  4. South Padre Island Studying If It Could Be Cruise Ship Port
Related Posts
BREXIT

EU Chief Urges Britain To Change Its Mind Over Brexit

Roxanne Garcia 0
WireAP_50a136ebd677492a8d4a6cf004cbccc5_12x5_992

Pope Francis Under Pressure To Confront Sex Abuse In Chile

Zack Cantu 0
North_Korea_Sanctions_43150.jpg-ff494_c0-0-5013-2922_s885x516

North Korea Scoffs At Trump’s ‘Nuclear Button’ Tweet

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video