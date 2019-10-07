Black Lives Matter Activist Offers Reward For Killer Of Botham Jean’s Neighbor

In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, photo, victim Botham Jean's neighbor Joshua Brown, left, answers questions from Assistant District Attorney LaQuita Long, right, while pointing to a map of the South Side Flats where he lives, while testifying during the murder trial of former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger, in Dallas. Authorities say that Brown was killed in a shooting Friday, Oct. 4. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

Social justice activist Shaun King is offering 100-thousand dollars for the killer of a key witness in the Amber Guyger murder trial. King made the offer after Joshua Brown was shot Friday night in the parking lot of his apartment complex.

Brown was a neighbor of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger who was sentenced to ten years behind bars last week. She was found guilty in last year’s murder of their other neighbor Botham Jean.

Brown gave key testimony for the prosecution at her trial although so far there’s no word on whether investigators believe his shooting is related to that testimony.