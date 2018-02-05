Home NATIONAL Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Settle For $200K Program
Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Settle For $200K Program
NATIONAL
0

Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Settle For $200K Program

0
0
Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson Philadelphia
now viewing

Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Settle For $200K Program

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
now playing

Passengers On Southwest Flight Heard Popping

ABORTION LAW
now playing

Iowa Lawmakers Approve The Most Restrictive US Abortion Law

TY COBB WHITE HOUSE LAWYER TO RETIRE
now playing

Ty Cobb, Trump's Lawyer In Russia Probe Retiring

plea deal
now playing

Plea Deal Hands Strip Club Shooter 30-Year Prison Sentence

JUAREZ FIRE RECYCLING CENTER SMOKE OVER EL PASO
now playing

Fire In Mexico's Juarez Sends Thick Smoke To El Paso

AERMENICAN COFFIN PROTEST
now playing

Coffin Protest Held In Armenia's Main Square

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump May 'get involved' In Justice Dept Dispute

savanah georgia c-130 cargo plane crash
now playing

Spokesman Says At Least 5 Killed In Plane Crash

BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA
now playing

With Girls Joining The Ranks, Boy Scouts Plan A Name Change

KERRI GREEN ABONDONED KIDS WHEN EVICTED IN HOUSTON
now playing

Police: Woman Left Behind Children Following Eviction

(AP) – Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.  The men’s lawyer and Mayor Jim Kenney outlined the agreement to The Associated Press.

The arrest of Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson on April 12 touched off a furor around the U.S. over racial profiling.  They were led away in handcuffs after the manager called police, saying the men refused to buy anything or leave. After spending hours in jail, they were released and no charges were filed.

The men said they were waiting for a business meeting about a potential real estate deal.  Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize. He also announced Starbucks stores would close May 29 for training on bias.

Related posts:

  1. Three Men Facing Charges In Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Attempt
  2. Dozens With Ties To Supremacist Gangs Arrested
Related Posts
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Passengers On Southwest Flight Heard Popping

jsalinas 0
ABORTION LAW

Iowa Lawmakers Approve The Most Restrictive US Abortion Law

jsalinas 0
TY COBB WHITE HOUSE LAWYER TO RETIRE

Ty Cobb, Trump’s Lawyer In Russia Probe Retiring

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video