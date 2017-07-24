Home NATIONAL Black Women Picking Up Firearms For Self-Defense
Black Women Picking Up Firearms For Self-Defense
Black Women Picking Up Firearms For Self-Defense

Black Women Picking Up Firearms For Self-Defense

Missing Elderly Weslaco Man Found Safe Near Mercedes

Ohio Governor Says Not To Force Health Care

Israeli Media: Cameras May Secure Holy Site

EU Condemns Deadly Afghan Attacks

Kushner Leaves Capitol After Interview On Russia

Driver Could Face Death Penalty If Convicted

McAllen's Humanitarian Reimbursement Request Lands On Governor's Desk

Man Found Dead Near Donna-Area Orchard

US Home Sales Fell In June; Would-Be Buyers Can't Find Homes

(AP) – Marchelle Tigner is on a mission to train at least 1 million women how to shoot a firearm. A survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault, she wants to give other women of color the training she hadn’t had.  It may be an uphill climb.

A recent study by the Pew Research Center indicates that just 16 percent of “non-white women” identify themselves as gun owners. That’s compared with about 25 percent of white women.  Other Pew surveys in recent years have shown a growing acceptance of firearms among African-Americans: In 2012, one found that less than a third of black households viewed gun ownership as positive; three years later, that number had jumped. By then, 59 percent of black families saw owning guns as a necessity.

