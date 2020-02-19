NATIONALTRENDING

Blagojevich Praises Trump From Chicago Home After Release

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich tries to get into his house as he arrives home in Chicago on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after his release from Colorado prison late Tuesday. Blagojevich walked out of prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump cut short the 14-year prison sentence handed to the former Illinois governor for political corruption. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(AP) — Former Illinois Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich gushed about Donald Trump a day after the Republican president commuted his sentence for political corruption. Blagojevich spoke Wednesday outside his Chicago home, praising Trump throughout his remarks. A large sign hanging on a porch of the home outside home expressed gratitude to the Republican Trump. It read, “Thanks Mr. President.” The former governor walked out of a federal prison in Colorado on Tuesday after serving eight years of a 14-year sentence for wide-ranging political corruption and just hours after Trump officially commuted his sentence.

