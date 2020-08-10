Blast Destroyed Landmark 19th Century Palace In Beirut

Broken glass and window frames lay on the floor of the Sursock Palace, heavily damaged after the explosion in the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The level of destruction from the massive explosion at Beirut's port last week is ten times worse than what 15 years of civil war did. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

(AP) — The 160-year-old Sursock palace in Beirut withstood two world wars, the fall of the Ottoman Empire, the French mandate and Lebanese independence. After the country’s 1975-1990 civil war, it took 20 years of careful restoration for the family to bring the palace back to its former glory. It was a popular tourist spot, and hosted weddings. But after last week’s devastating blast, the mansion’s owner, Roderick Sursock, says: “In a split second, everything was destroyed again.” Built on a hill overlooking Beirut’s now obliterated port, he says there’s no point in restoring the house now — at least not until the country fixes its political problems.