Bloomberg Doubles Ad Spending After Chaos Of Iowa Caucuses

(AP) – Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is doubling the already massive amount of money he will spend on advertising, an effort to lift the former New York City mayor’s presidential bid and capitalize on the chaotic outcome of Monday’s Iowa caucuses.

An exact dollar figure was not provided. But according to the ad tracking firm Advertising Analytics, Bloomberg has already spent over $300 million on TV, radio and digital advertising. That’s boosted him in recent polls even though he is not competing head-to-head with the rest of the Democratic field in early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire.