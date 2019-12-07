Bloomberg: His News Reporters Need To Accept Restrictions

Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg speaks to gun control advocates and victims of gun violence in Aurora, Colo., on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. The billionaire former New York City mayor unveiled a gun control policy just steps from one of Colorado's worst mass shootings, calling for a ban on all assault weapons. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg says reporters at the news organization need to accept that restrictions come along with their paycheck. Bloomberg News has said its reporters cannot investigate their boss and, to be fair, other Democratic candidates but could still probe the job that President Trump is doing. Bloomberg told CBS News when asked about the policy that “we just have to learn to live with some things.” Some critics say that his comments could intimidate Bloomberg News reporters and make consumers suspicious about what the news organization reports.