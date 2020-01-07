Bloomberg Sees California As Model On Climate Change, Guns

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg greets supporters, staff and media at the opening of his downtown Los Angeles headquarters on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City mayor likes a lot of what he sees in the Golden State and thinks its efforts on climate change, gun control and criminal justice reform sets a benchmark for other states to emulate. (AP Photo/Michael R. Blood)

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg greets supporters, staff and media at the opening of his downtown Los Angeles headquarters on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City mayor likes a lot of what he sees in the Golden State and thinks its efforts on climate change, gun control and criminal justice reform sets a benchmark for other states to emulate. (AP Photo/Michael R. Blood)

President Donald Trump has been in a long-running feud with California officials, but Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg likes what he sees. He told supporters at the opening of his downtown Los Angeles campaign office that he thinks other states should emulate the state’s policies on gun violence and climate change. He says California can serve as an example for the rest of the country. He acknowledged problems like homelessness and costly housing, but added that the country looks up to California. The Trump administration has been dueling with California officials over issues from environmental protection to homelessness.