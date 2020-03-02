Bloomberg’s Biggest Test: Winning Votes On Super Tuesday

(AP) — Mike Bloomberg has spent half a billion dollars on advertising, visited 67 cities across 27 states and hired more than 2,400 staffers to support his White House ambitions. But his unprecedented investment in a presidential campaign may have little payoff if a diverse coalition of voters spurn him in the 14 states that vote Tuesday. After Joe Biden’s commanding win in South Carolina, Bloomberg is facing mounting pressure to justify his presence in the race. Some Democrats fear that Bloomberg will take votes on Super Tuesday that would otherwise go to Biden, making it harder for the party to unite behind a single moderate alternative to Bernie Sanders.