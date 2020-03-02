NATIONAL

Bloomberg’s Biggest Test: Winning Votes On Super Tuesday

By 79 views
0
Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 1, 2020, to commemorate the 55th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when white police attacked black marchers in Selma. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — Mike Bloomberg has spent half a billion dollars on advertising, visited 67 cities across 27 states and hired more than 2,400 staffers to support his White House ambitions. But his unprecedented investment in a presidential campaign may have little payoff if a diverse coalition of voters spurn him in the 14 states that vote Tuesday. After Joe Biden’s commanding win in South Carolina, Bloomberg is facing mounting pressure to justify his presence in the race. Some Democrats fear that Bloomberg will take votes on Super Tuesday that would otherwise go to Biden, making it harder for the party to unite behind a single moderate alternative to Bernie Sanders.

Virus Kills Member Of Council Advising Iran’s Supreme Leader

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL