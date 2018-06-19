Home WORLD Blurring The Border, Turkey Deepens Roots In Northern Syria
Blurring The Border, Turkey Deepens Roots In Northern Syria
WORLD
0

Blurring The Border, Turkey Deepens Roots In Northern Syria

0
0
TURKEY BORDER
now viewing

Blurring The Border, Turkey Deepens Roots In Northern Syria

GAVEL 4
now playing

Governor Abbott Appoints Jaime Tijerina As 93rd District Court Judge

DONALD TRUMP JR.
now playing

Trump Jr Cancels Appearance At Bush Fundraiser

Screen Shot 2018-06-19 at 11.51.50 AM
now playing

Penguin #POTW June 19

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN GENERIC
now playing

Democratic Attorneys General Urge End To Border Separations

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus
now playing

Texas Speaker Urges Trump To End Zero-Tolerance Policy

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN IN CAGES
now playing

Chamber Says Family Separations 'must stop now'

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Motive Still Not Known In Deadly Shooting In Weslaco

donald trump and kirstjen nielsen
now playing

Trump Admin Facing Growing Pressure Over Border Flap

john cornyn and ted cruz
now playing

Cruz, Cornyn Planning Bills To Keep Illegal Immigrant Families Together

A U.S. Coast Guard boat escorts the Staten Island Ferry to and from Manhattan in New York
now playing

Search Continues For Brownsville Man Off Louisiana Coast

(AP) – Turkey is showing it’s in northern Syria for the long-term, building up its enclave on the model of its own towns, using its own administrators.  In Syrian towns under its control, signs are in Turkish and Arabic, Turkish is taught in some schools, and teachers are paid by Ankara, picking up their salaries at Turkish post office branches.

With its foothold, Turkey has made itself crucial to any resolution to Syria’s war and is positioned to negotiate with Moscow over the shape of its future.  Turkey now holds sway over more than 4,000 square kilometers (1,500 square miles) of Syrian territory. Almost a quarter of Syria’s population is under Turkish control indirectly or directly.

Related posts:

  1. Trump, GOP To Huddle As Outrage Builds Over Border Policy
  2. Remains Of WWII Soldier From Texas Being Returned To Family
  3. Border Separations Ripple Through Midterm Campaigns
  4. Hundreds Of Children Wait In Border Patrol Facility In Texas
Related Posts
opec

OPEC Oil Ministers Gather To Discuss Production Level

Roxanne Garcia 0
1529346028_10001101+Trump

In Tit-For-Tat, Trump Threatens More Tariffs Against China

Zack Cantu 0
1529392224956

South Korea Says US Drills Suspended To Aid Talks With North

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video