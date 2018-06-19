Blurring The Border, Turkey Deepens Roots In Northern Syria

(AP) – Turkey is showing it’s in northern Syria for the long-term, building up its enclave on the model of its own towns, using its own administrators. In Syrian towns under its control, signs are in Turkish and Arabic, Turkish is taught in some schools, and teachers are paid by Ankara, picking up their salaries at Turkish post office branches.

With its foothold, Turkey has made itself crucial to any resolution to Syria’s war and is positioned to negotiate with Moscow over the shape of its future. Turkey now holds sway over more than 4,000 square kilometers (1,500 square miles) of Syrian territory. Almost a quarter of Syria’s population is under Turkish control indirectly or directly.