Home TEXAS Board To Reconsider Mexican Journalist’s US Asylum Request
Board To Reconsider Mexican Journalist’s US Asylum Request
TEXAS
0

Board To Reconsider Mexican Journalist’s US Asylum Request

0
0
Mexican Journalist Asylum
now viewing

Board To Reconsider Mexican Journalist’s US Asylum Request

Kenneth Wayne Lockings Jr.
now playing

Police: Man Nearly Decapitated Girlfriend With Samurai Sword

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus
now playing

House Speaker Straus Is Dallas Morning News Texan Of 2017

43-year-old Shawn Dale Sanders and 34-year-old Shenandoah West Moneypenny
now playing

2 Held Without Bond On Charge Of Trafficking Student For Sex

MCALLEN NEW YEARS EVE BALL DROP
now playing

McAllen New Year's Ball Drop Cancelled

MEXICAN POLICE ON US SOIL
now playing

Mexican Government Denies Tamaulipas Police Vehicles Crossed Into Cameron County

FLUE SEASON-1
now playing

Texas Hardest Hit By Flu

Lindy Lou Layman AND BUZZBE
now playing

Police: Woman Ruined $300K Worth Of Art On Date With Lawyer

university-of-texas-at-austin-1
now playing

UT Faculty Quietly Resigned After Sex Misconduct Accusations

SAUDI ARABIA
now playing

A Year Of Historic Change In Saudi Arabia, With More To Come

POLAND JOURNALISM
now playing

Newer Democracies Slide Backward On Media Freedoms

(AP) – The U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals will reconsider the asylum request of a Mexican journalist who believes he will be killed if deported.

In a statement Thursday, the National Press Club said the board will consider Emilio Gutierrez Soto’s request again. Spokespeople for the board could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Press Club and other press freedom advocates have highlighted the case and those of other reporters who claim their lives were in danger.

Gutierrez says he began receiving death threats after writing articles alleging military forces were robbing and extorting local people in Chihuahua, Mexico.  He fled north with his teenage son and entered the U.S. in 2008, seeking asylum.

They have been held in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Sierra Blanca, Texas, since the immigration board halted a deportation order earlier this month.

Related posts:

  1. Board: More Men Must Enroll To Meet Texas Graduation Goal
  2. DAVIS RANKIN
  3. TIM SULLIVAN
  4. Newer Democracies Slide Backward On Media Freedoms
Related Posts
Kenneth Wayne Lockings Jr.

Police: Man Nearly Decapitated Girlfriend With Samurai Sword

jsalinas 0
Texas House Speaker Joe Straus

House Speaker Straus Is Dallas Morning News Texan Of 2017

jsalinas 0
43-year-old Shawn Dale Sanders and 34-year-old Shenandoah West Moneypenny

2 Held Without Bond On Charge Of Trafficking Student For Sex

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video