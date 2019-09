Several homeowners in Boca Chica say they don’t agree with a buyout for their homes being offered by SpaceX.

A Brownsville Herald report yesterday says homeowners in Boca Chica Village got offers from SpaceX earlier this month. The report says the buyout offers are non negotiable. The homeowners in the neighborhood of 35-or so houses say the offers are far less than the properties’ appraised values.

SpaceX is giving everyone two weeks from the date of the letter to respond.