Boca Chica Residents Unsettled By SpaceX Founder Comment
Boca Chica Residents Unsettled By SpaceX Founder Comment

(Boca Chica, TX) — Those living in Boca Chica near the SpaceX facility under construction there are upset over a comment by the company’s founder.

This week, SpaceX founder Elon Musk said future moon and Mars rocket test flights will probably happen at the company facility near Brownsville where any mishaps won’t be a problem since no one lives nearby.

KRGV reports some Boca Chica Village residents are upset over the remark since their neighborhood is less than two miles from the new SpaceX site.

