Roads to Boca Chica are closing this week for SpaceX testing.

Cameron County officials say Highway Four from FM 1417, which is Oklahoma Avenue to the beach entrance, will be closed from 9:00-a.m. to 9:00-p.m. this Wednesday, May 13th. If the testing is not completed Wednesday, alternate days for such are Thursday and Friday.

Only residents will be let through the checkpoints. Those wanting to go to the beach can use any of the other beach access roads.