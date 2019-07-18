Boca Chica Starhopper Hover Test Postponed Indefinitely

There will be no more test activities at the Space-X launch facility on Boca Chica Beach for the rest of the week.

Cameron County has rescinded the beach and highway closures that had been authorized prior to a planned untethered engine test of the prototype Mars rocket. The hover test was to have taken place Wednesday. It was called off after an explosion and giant fireball eruption that occured Tuesday night while the Starhopper was undergoing a static fire test of a new Raptor engine.

Space-X officials have yet to say what happened. However, online photos appear to show the space vehicle did not sustain significant damage.