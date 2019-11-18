Bodies, Bullet-Ridden Car At Oklahoma Walmart

Law enforcement work the scene where two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, outside a Walmart store in Duncan, Okla. Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)

Law enforcement work the scene where two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, outside a Walmart store in Duncan, Okla. Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)

(AP) – Police are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence outside an Oklahoma Walmart where two men and a woman were fatally shot. Two bodies covered with sheets are visible Monday afternoon outside the store in Duncan, Oklahoma. One body is in the driver’s seat of a red, two-door car. The other body is lying on the ground next to the vehicle. Bullet holes are visible in the car’s windshield.

A man says he was parking outside the Walmart when he heard about nine gunshots. Aaron Helton of Duncan says he then saw three bodies. Police have said a handgun was found at the scene. Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins says the shooting was “not an active shooter situation” and that the store was not evacuated.