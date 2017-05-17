Home Uncategorized Bodies Of 29 Illegal Miners Pulled From South African Shaft
Uncategorized
0

Bodies Of 29 Illegal Miners Pulled From South African Shaft

0
0

Bodies Of 29 Illegal Miners Pulled From South African Shaft

SANCTIONS IRAN IRAN SANCTIONS
now playing

US Extends Iran Nuke Sanctions Relief, Adds Other Sanctions

MS-13 GANG ARRESTS
now playing

MS-13 Gang Targeted In Sweep Across Los Angeles

US SENATE
now playing

Senate Panel Gets Some Material In Russia Probe

DEPORTATIONS IMMIGRANT IMMIGRATION
now playing

US: More Immigrants Arrested, Fewer Deported Under Trump

d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo
now playing

Drunk Teens Lead To Deadly Conduct Charge Against Brownsville Woman

SCOTLAND YARD
now playing

4 Men Arrested In London On Suspicion Of Terrorist Plot

mexican police
now playing

Mexico Disarms Local Police In Pacific Tourist Destination

NATO
now playing

NATO Top Brass Recommend Joining Anti-IS Coalition

road-rage-graphic-26872541_1593565_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Car Registered To Texas Judge Involved In Road-Rage Incident

BAYLOR UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL FIELD
now playing

New Baylor Lawsuit Alleges Rape Video, Dog Fighting

(AP) – South African police say the bodies of at least 29 illegal miners have been recovered from a shaft where an underground explosion occurred.

The Times of South Africa reported Wednesday that survivors of last week’s blast say more bodies are still underground. Most of the dead are from neighboring countries including Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The mine where the illegal miners were working had been owned by the Harmony Gold company and then closed. It is near the town of Welkom in Free State province.

Illegal mining is common in South Africa, a major producer of gold and platinum. Penalties for illegal mining include fines and prison time.

Related posts:

  1. Last Part Of Ex-USS Constellation Dismantled
  2. Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai
  3. ROXANNE GARCIA
  4. DAVIS RANKIN
Related Posts

Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai

jsalinas 0
ZZ Top ListenToWin-KURV-799×418

ZZ Top – Listen to Win!

Adrianna Ruiz 0
Close

Share this video