Home TEXAS Bodies Of North Texas Sheriff’s Deputy, Son Found In Home
Bodies Of North Texas Sheriff’s Deputy, Son Found In Home
TEXAS
0

Bodies Of North Texas Sheriff’s Deputy, Son Found In Home

0
0
CRIME SCENE
now viewing

Bodies Of North Texas Sheriff’s Deputy, Son Found In Home

HOUSTON ASTRODOME
now playing

Texas Historical Commission Gives Astrodome Landmark Status

Texas Execution
now playing

Texas Executes Man Convicted Of Killing 2

Texas Execution
now playing

More Delays In Executions As Some States Find Lethal Drugs

GAVEL AND SCALE
now playing

DA: Sacramento Police Legally Killed Mentally Ill Man

STORM DAMAGE GEORGIA SEARCHING FOR TODDLER
now playing

UPDATE: Search Ends For Georgia Toddler Reported Missing After Storm

GM-GENERAL MOTORS
now playing

GM Canada To Move 600 Jobs In Ontario To Mexico

F-35 JET FIGHTER
now playing

Mattis Orders Cost Reviews Of F-35 Fighter, Air Force One

TRUMP AND BRITISH PRIME MINISTER TERESA MAY
now playing

British Leader Says Trump Reaffirmed Support For NATO

UPDATE: Trump Says Britain Easier To Deal With Than EU

British Prime Minister Theresa May
now playing

May Takes Tougher Line With Russia

(AP) – Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy and his son have been found fatally shot in a home northwest of Fort Worth.  Graham police Chief Tony Widner said Friday that the bodies of 61-year-old Joseph Parker and 27-year-old Kensy Parker were found a day earlier in a bedroom of the home. A weapon was found nearby.

Widner declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the deaths but says investigators have an idea of what happened and are awaiting forensic test results.  He says Joseph Parker previously worked as an officer with Graham police before joining the Young County sheriff’s office.  Young County Appraisal District records show Joseph Parker owned the home where the bodies were found.  Graham is about 75 miles from Fort Worth.

Related posts:

  1. 4th Suspect Sought In Man’s Stabbing Death North Of Donna
  2. Texas Executes Man Convicted Of Killing 2
  3. Edinburg-Area Woman Killed, Boyfriend Facing Murder Charge
  4. Mission Hospital Eliminates 24-Hour Sexual Assault Forensic Unit
Related Posts
HOUSTON ASTRODOME

Texas Historical Commission Gives Astrodome Landmark Status

jsalinas 0
Texas Execution

Texas Executes Man Convicted Of Killing 2

jsalinas 0
EXECUTION GURNEY AND VACCINE

Report: Texas Prison System Tried To Buy Execution Drugs From Dubious Overseas Supplier

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video