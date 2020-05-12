Body Found In Houston Park ID’d As Exiled Iranian Activist

Officials are identifying a body found in Hermann Park in Houston last week as an exiled political activist from Iran.

A park visitor spotted the body of 37-year-old Ali Ajami floating in McGovern Lake last Wednesday. Ajami reportedly spent two years in prison for protesting the Iranian presidential election of 2009. He was then exiled, and lived in Turkey before moving to the U.S. His cause of death isn’t known, but detectives say there’s no sign of foul play or injury. It’s unknown how long his body was in the park before it was found.