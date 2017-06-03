Home TEXAS Body Found In Rubble Of Dallas Condo Complex Razed By Fire
(AP) – Searchers have found a body in the rubble of Dallas condominium complex that was destroyed in a weekend fire.  Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says in a statement that the body was found early Monday. It was discovered in the area of an apartment where a woman missing since the fire had lived.

Evans says the body hasn’t yet been positively identified by the Dallas County medical examiner’s office.  Authorities had previously said an elderly resident of the complex was unaccounted for in the aftermath of the fire that destroyed the four-story structure.  A search was conducted over the weekend for the woman.  More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze that broke out around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 60-unit complex.  The cause of the fire has not been revealed.

