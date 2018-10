Emergency management officials say a woman’s body has been recovered from the Colorado River near Kingsland.

Late Tuesday, Kimble County emergency coordinator Randy Millican said the medical examiner is still working to identify the woman. Millican says the body may be that of the fourth person who disappeared at a Junction campsite that was swept away.

On October 8th the Llano River went over its banks more than 80 miles to the west of where the body was found this week.