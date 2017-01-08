Home LOCAL Body In Donna-Area Orchard Leads To Woman’s Arrest
Body In Donna-Area Orchard Leads To Woman's Arrest
Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials have arrested a woman in connection with the death of a Mexican national whose body was found in an orchard near Donna two weekends ago. 45-year-old Laura Leticia Vasquez is facing a charge of fabricating and tampering with evidence related to a human corpse.

Over the past two weeks, investigators were led to Vasquez, described as the 17-year-old victim’s girlfriend. Investigators say Vasquez has told them the teenager died at her home in rural Donna, and has acknowledged that she and her brother left his body in the orchard along South Val Verde Road without calling authorities. Investigators are still waiting for autopsy results to determine how the victim died.

