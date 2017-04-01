Body Of Boy, 5, And Father Recovered From East Texas Lake

(AP) — The bodies of a father and his 5-year-old son have been recovered after a boating accident on an East Texas lake when a fast-developing storm ended a duck-hunting trip. Authorities identified the dead as 26-year-old Corey Saunders and his 5-year-old son, Nathan Saunders. Both were from Quinlan.

Searchers found the man’s body Tuesday in Lake Tawakoni (tuh-WAH’-kuh-nee), 50 miles east of Dallas, after recovering the boy’s body late Monday. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Monday night by a relative who reported the pair never returned home after a trip on the lake.

A game warden, Capt. Steve Stapleton, says the father and son were in a small boat, loaded with hunting gear, when a storm blew in and likely contributed to the accident.