Body Of Boy, 5, Found In East Texas Lake, Father Missing
TEXAS
0

0
0
(AP) – Officials say body of a 5-year-old boy has been recovered from an East Texas lake but the search continues for his father after the pair never returned while boating and duck hunting.  The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office says the search continued Tuesday at Lake Tawakoni, 50 miles east of Dallas. Game wardens were helping search the lake in the apparent boating accident.

Sgt. Jeff Haines says the sheriff’s department Monday night was contacted by a relative who reported the man and boy never returned home.  Haines says the man’s truck and trailer were located near the lake. The boy’s body was found in shallow water close to a boat ramp.  Haines says the father and son, whose name weren’t immediately released, are from the nearby Quinlan area.

