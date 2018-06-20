Home TEXAS Body Of Child Washed Ashore Identified, Mother Arrested
Body Of Child Washed Ashore Identified, Mother Arrested
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Body Of Child Washed Ashore Identified, Mother Arrested

0
0
Jayden Alexander Lopez
now viewing

Body Of Child Washed Ashore Identified, Mother Arrested

Trump Signs Order Aimed At Ending Border Separation Policy
now playing

Trump Signs Order Aimed At Ending Border Separation Policy

GREG ABBOTT GOVERNOR GRET ABBOTT TEXAS GOVERNOR
now playing

Abbott Calls For End To 'disgraceful' Family Separations

Dept. Of Justice Clears Merger Of American Airlines And United Airlines
now playing

American Asks US Not To Put Migrant Children On Flights

YEMENI PRISONERS IN UAE
now playing

Yemeni Prisoners Say Emirati Officers Sexually Torture Them

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
now playing

UK's May Says Child Policy Wrong; Trump Welcome

CORPUS CHRISTI FLOODS 06-20-18
now playing

Heavy Rains Bring Flooding To Areas Hit Hard By Harvey

06-20-18 flood pic-2
now playing

Heavy Rains Cause Flooding In The Rio Grande Valley

shelter dome
now playing

Flood Shelters

House-Senate Conferees hold an open conference meeting on the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” on Capitol Hill in Washington
now playing

Lawmakers Rip Tariffs Enacted In Name Of National Security

5b2a6fbc8b2c9.image
now playing

PayPal Move Blocks Sales Of School Shooting Video Game

Jayden Alexander Lopez

(AP) – Texas authorities have identified a dead child found washed ashore in South Texas last year, and accused his mother and her girlfriend of dumping his body.

Galveston police on Wednesday identified the body as 4-year-old Jayden Alexander Lopez. His body was found eight months ago, and authorities named the child “Little Jacob.”

Police also announced that his mother and her girlfriend have been arrested. Police say both are charged with fabricating or tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say they’re trying to determine whether the mother was connected to her son’s death.

Investigators made the unusual move of releasing a photo of the then-unidentified boy earlier this year, hoping it would generate new leads after hundreds of others hadn’t provided answers.

Related posts:

  1. Motive Still Not Known In Deadly Shooting In Weslaco
  2. Deputy Arrested On Allegation Of Child Sexual Assault
  3. Suspect Arrested In Death Of Missing Mission Man
  4. McAllen Man Hears Punishment For Possessing Child Porn
Related Posts
Trump Signs Order Aimed At Ending Border Separation Policy

Trump Signs Order Aimed At Ending Border Separation Policy

jsalinas 0
GREG ABBOTT GOVERNOR GRET ABBOTT TEXAS GOVERNOR

Abbott Calls For End To ‘disgraceful’ Family Separations

jsalinas 0
Dept. Of Justice Clears Merger Of American Airlines And United Airlines

American Asks US Not To Put Migrant Children On Flights

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video