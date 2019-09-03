TEXAS

Body Of Five-Year-Old Girl Found In Closet

Houston police are investigating after a child’s body was found on Monday in a closet, where it had apparently been for several days. Relatives of the girl’s mother arrived at about 2:30 p.m. at the Quail Creek Apartments on 290 near West Tidwell and found the body after noticing a strong odor.

The mother has reportedly admitted her five-year-old daughter died after swallowing some chemicals about a week ago. The child’s cause of death hasn’t yet been determined. The mother hasn’t been charged.

